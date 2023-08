Orlando Magic release 2023-24 regular season schedule

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - APRIL 04: Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic dribbles the ball as Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends during the fourth quarter at Amway Center on April 04, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic released their 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday.

The home opener will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. against the Houston Rockets. The Magic will finish the regular season on Sunday, April 14 against the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

The Magic will also compete in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament starting in November. The tournament will be on Tuesday and Friday nights in November.

The Magic’s games are as follows: Tuesday, Nov.14, @ Brooklyn; Friday, Nov. 17, @ Chicago; Tuesday, Nov. 21, vs. Toronto; and Friday, Nov. 24, vs. Boston.

For the Magic, the longest homestand will be eight games in 16 days, starting March 17-April 1. The longest road trip will be five games in nine days on Jan. 29-Feb. 6.

Here is the complete schedule for the Magic (with home games in bold):

October

Wed. 25 HOUSTON 7 p.m.

Fri. 27 @ Portland 10 p.m.

Mon. 30 @ L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

Tue. 31 @ L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

November

Thu. 2 @ Utah 9 p.m.

Sat. 4 L.A. LAKERS 7 p.m.

Mon. 6 DALLAS 7 p.m.

Thu. 9 ATLANTA (in Mexico City) 9:30 p.m.

Sat. 11 MILWAUKEE 6 p.m.

Tue. 14 @ Brooklyn* 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 15 @ Chicago 8 p.m.

Fri. 17 @ Chicago* 8 p.m.

Sun. 19 @ Indiana 5 p.m.

Tue. 21 TORONTO* 7 p.m.

Wed. 22 DENVER 7 p.m.

Fri. 24 BOSTON* 2:30 p.m.

Sun. 26 CHARLOTTE 6 p.m.

Wed. 29 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

December

Fri. 1 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Sat. 2 @ Brooklyn 7 p.m.

*Dec. 4-9 NBA In-Season Tournament TBA

Mon. 11 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.

Fri. 15 @ Boston 7:30 p.m.

Sun. 17 @ Boston 3 p.m.

Wed. 20 MIAMI 7 p.m.

Thu. 21 @ Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Sat. 23 @ Indiana 7 p.m.

Tue. 26 @ Washington 7 p.m.

Wed. 27 PHILADELPHIA 7 p.m.

Fri. 29 NEW YORK 7 p.m.

Sun. 31 @ Phoenix 8 p.m.

January

Tue. 2 @ Golden State 10 p.m.

Wed. 3 @ Sacramento 10 p.m.

Fri. 5 @ Denver 9 p.m.

Sun. 7 ATLANTA 6 p.m.

Tue. 9 MINNESOTA 7 p.m.

Fri. 12 @ Miami 8 p.m.

Sat. 13 @ Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

Mon. 15 @ New York 3 p.m.

Wed. 17 @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Fri. 19 PHILADELPHIA 7 p.m.

Sun. 21 MIAMI 6 p.m.

Mon. 22 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.

Fri. 26 @ Memphis 8 p.m.

Sun. 28 PHOENIX 6 p.m.

Mon. 29 @ Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Wed. 31 @ San Antonio 8 p.m.

February

Fri. 2 @ Minnesota 8 p.m.

Sun. 4 @ Detroit 3 p.m.

Tue. 6 @ Miami 7:30 p.m.

Thu. 8 SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m.

Sat. 10 CHICAGO 7 p.m.

Tue. 13 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 14 NEW YORK 7 p.m.

Thu. 22 @ Cleveland 7 p.m.

Sat. 24 @ Detroit 8 p.m.

Sun. 25 @ Atlanta 7 p.m.

Tue. 27 BROOKLYN 7 p.m.

Thu. 29 UTAH 7 p.m.

March

Sun. 3 DETROIT 6 p.m.

Tue. 5 @ Charlotte 7 p.m.

Wed. 6 @ Washington 7 p.m.

Fri. 8 @ New York 7:30 p.m.

Sun. 10 INDIANA 6 p.m.

Wed. 13 BROOKLYN 7 p.m.

Fri. 15 @ Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Sun. 17 TORONTO 6 p.m.

Tue. 19 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m.

Thu. 21 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m.

Sat. 23 SACRAMENTO 7 p.m.

Wed. 27 GOLDEN STATE 7 p.m.

Fri. 29 L.A. CLIPPERS 7 p.m.

Sat. 30 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.

April

Mon. 1 PORTLAND 7 p.m.

Wed. 3 @ New Orleans 8 p.m.

Fri. 5 @ Charlotte 7 p.m.

Sun. 7 CHICAGO 6 p.m.

Tue. 9 @ Houston 8 p.m.

Wed. 10 @ Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Fri. 12 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Sun. 14 MILWAUKEE 1 p.m.

* - NBA In-Season Tournament games (in November)

