MONDAY HUDDLE: Is Florida State the best team in the country?

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles leads his team off the field before the start of the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on September 9, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles defeated the Golden Eagles 66 to 13. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Mike Norvell

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Florida State stakes its claim as nation’s best early on

Forget being a national title contender.

The big question after the first two weeks of the season is whether Florida State is the favorite to win the national title.

It’s certainly hard to not be impressed by the Seminoles, and not only because of their 45-24 win over fellow national power LSU in the season opener.

There wasn’t a letdown from that performance in Week 2, as Florida State pounded Southern Mississippi, 66-13.

Right now, the Seminoles have the look of a team that can win in a variety of ways, whether it’s speed or skill on the perimeter or plenty of unblockable or impassable strength up on the line of scrimmage.

Following a road game at Boston College, the next big test will likely come on Sept. 23 with a road game against Clemson.

Is Miami back?

Speaking of in-state programs that are coming back to national prominence after some down years, we bring you the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami is back as a nationally-ranked team, moving into the No. 22 spot in the AP poll following a 48-33 win over previously No. 23 Texas A&M.

After going 5-7 last year in Mario Cristobal’s first year, the Hurricanes might be poised to equal their win total from 2022 rather quickly.

The next three games for the Hurricanes are against Bethune-Cookman, at Temple and home to Georgia Tech.

Epic game for arguably state’s best prep player

Chaminade-Madonna wideout Jeremiah Smith showed why Rivals has him as the No. 1 high school senior in the state. An Ohio State commit, Smith caught 16 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-21 rout over Bergen Catholic.

Smith had more than 230 yards receiving in the first half alone.