MONDAY HUDDLE: Where does gaffe by Miami rank among all-time coaching blunders?

Miami players react in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Hurricanes ridiculed across the country after blowing game against Georgia Tech

We, like millions of football fans around the country, still can’t believe the manner in which Miami snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Leading 20-17 with under 40 seconds left in the game and facing a third-and-10 from the Georgia Tech 30-yard line, the Hurricanes could have just taken a knee and run out the clock.

Georgia Tech was out of timeouts and the game time was under what the 40-second play clock is, meaning Miami didn’t have to run another play beyond that one.

Literally, all Miami had to do was take a knee, go to midfield and start shaking hands.

Instead, the Hurricanes ran another play, which set off an unbelievable sequence of events. Miami fumbled on a running play and the ball was recovered by Georgia Tech. Two plays later, Miami lost the game after giving up a 43-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining.

There has rightfully been an onslaught of ridicule nationwide on Mario Cristobal and his staff since Saturday, and it got us to thinking.

What’s the worst coaching blunder you’ve ever seen?

It can be any sport and on any level. It might not have led to the level of national embarrassment Miami suffered, but it was still unfathomably bad coaching.

Let us know below, or in the comments at the bottom of this story.

Ejection of coach fuels Cocoa in win over Seminole

The good news for Cocoa High School was that the ejection of head coach Ryan Schneider seemed to ignite the Tigers in a highly-anticipated matchup of state-ranked teams against Seminole.

Schneider was ejected in the third quarter after a series of sideline infractions and Cocoa holding a 7-3 lead.

From there, the Tigers scored the last 21 points of the game to earn a 28-3 victory and improve to 5-1.

The bad news is that because of the ejection, Schneider might be facing a suspension from the Florida High School Athletic Association for future games.

Cocoa’s next game is at unbeaten Titusville.

Bucs gear up for surprising showdown against old NFC Central rival

Quick, who at the beginning of the season had Tampa Bay’s home game against Detroit as the marquee NFL game of Week 6?

It’s hard to imagine anybody did, but that will be the case on Sunday when the 4-1 Lions visit the 3-1 Buccaneers.

With Detroit having maybe its best team in the Super Bowl era and the supposedly rebuilding Buccaneers getting it done so far behind resurgent quarterback Baker Mayfield, it’s no wonder Fox flexed the game to a 4:25 start from its original 1 p.m. start time.