Sinner leads Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly 50 years with 2-0 win over Australia

MALAGA – Jannik Sinner capped his perfect week by leading Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades.

Sinner took his record to 5-0 this week by beating Alex de Miñaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match of Sunday’s final, giving Italy a 2-0 win over Australia for its first Davis Cup title since 1976.

Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin.

The No. 4 Sinner beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles matches in Saturday’s semifinal showdown against Serbia.

The 22-year-old Italian needed 1 hour, 21 minutes to seal Italy's victory against Australia.

Arnaldi earlier saved eight break points before getting a break of his own to close out the first match in the decisive third set.

“I think I won one of the most important matches of my life,” the 44th-ranked Arnaldi said.

The Italians had lost the last three finals it played against Australia, which was last year's runner-up to Canada.

Australia eliminated Finland in the last four.

Italy won its second Davis Cup title. Australia is a 28-time champion.

