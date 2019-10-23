2nd annual Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions returns

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Where can you rub elbows with not only the best golfers on the LPGA Tour but also Larry the Cable Guy? The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

The event is returning to Central Florida in January 2020 at The Four Seasons' Tranquilo Golf Course. The unique tournament pairs the first LPGA competition of the year with a semi-serious battle between dozens of celebrity golfers.

Orlando native Aaron Stewart is the Tournament of Champions executive director. Golf runs deep in his family. He's the son of the legendary Payne Stewart.

Aaron Stewart and Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey stopped by News 6 this week to talk about the Tournament of Champions and a father's legacy with sports director Jamie Seh. Hear what they had to say in the video at the top of this story.

