4-year-old sets up lemonade stand for FSU Willie Taggart's $17 million buyout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - When your favorite football team gives you lemons, what are you to do other than make a lemonade stand?

Four-year-old Grayton Grant started a lemonade stand Sunday outside his grandmother’s Tallahassee home to help raise money for Florida State Seminoles coach Willie Taggart’s $17 million buyout, the Tallahassee Democrat said.

In just three hours, he raised $241 by charging $20 per cup before running out of lemonade. One customer reportedly donated $100.

Grayton’s father, Daniel Grant, an FSU alum, ended up matching his son’s donations equaling a $482 check made out to Seminole Boosters, Inc., the Democrat reported.

Accompanying the check is a letter from Grayton saying, “I am tired of losing football games and being made fun of at school for being a Seminole fan. At four, I am already starting to gravitate towards the color orange. You don’t want that for an innocent kid like me….”

The Democrat said Grayton’s signature was written in orange marker.

The Seminoles are currently 1-2 in 2019.

