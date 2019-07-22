5 of the hands-down best names in college football for 2019

College football season is rapidly approaching, and it means more than just talk of which teams will be the best in their leagues and across the country.

Analysts are also looking ahead to project the best players who could surface in 2019.

As is also the case every year, this time also means perusing rosters to hunt down the best player names heading into the season.

In light of that, let’s have some fun and highlight five of college football’s best names before the 2019 campaign. These are actual first names and not nicknames.

Bumper Pool

A sophomore linebacker for Arkansas, Bumper Pool got his name because his father, Jeff, played bumper pool all the time, according to an article by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jeff Pool said if he ever had a son, he would name him Bumper, and he followed through on that intention. Bumper Pool is coming off a nice freshman season and was a highly regarded recruit out of high school, choosing Arkansas over offers from Michigan, LSU and Alabama, among others.

Thunder Keck

Thunder Keck is a junior linebacker for Stanford who hopes to bring thunder on the field and build on a sophomore season that saw him play in 11 games. If having a first name of Thunder isn’t enough, his middle name is Justice.

Gentle Williams

There’s not much that's gentle on the field when it comes to Gentle Williams, since he is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman for California whose purpose is to punish opposing defensive linemen. He’s coming off a sophomore season that saw him start in three games.

Storm Duck

An incoming freshman at North Carolina, Storm Duck is a three-star prospect who is expected to see playing time as a defensive back.

Steele Chambers

Rivals of Ohio State will probably start to hate hearing this name soon, given Steele Chambers is a highly regarded running back and is expected to play a significant role during his freshman season.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know your favorite player names -- past or current! -- in the comments below.

