Bearcats defense forces 4 turnovers, Cincinnati defeats UCF 27-24

Associated Press

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bearcats defense stepped up and forced four turnovers in a 27-24 win against the University of Central Florida Friday night.

This is the first conference loss for UCF since University of South Florida defeated the Knights back in November of 2016.

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw one touchdown and three interceptions in the game. The Knights also lost a fumble during the game.

The Bearcats' defensive line played well.

Cincinnati's defense had three sacks on the night.

UCF's next game is against East Carolina and Cincinnati's next game is against Houston.

