Buccaneers vs. Giants: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New York Giants at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs got three extra days to prepare for the game after Tampa Bay defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-14 on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 12.

New York rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will be making his first career start on Sunday.

Jones was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 47.5.



