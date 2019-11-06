Bucs vs. Cardinals: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to snap a four-game losing streak when the team hosts the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cardinals are also on a losing streak, the team has lost their last two games.

The Bucs are 2-6 on the year and the Cardinals are 3-5-1 on the season.

Tampa Bay has two of the best receivers in football this season.

Mike Evans has brought in 50 catches for 842 yards and seven touchdowns.

Chris Godwin has brought 54 catches for 766 yards and six touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball Shaquil Barrett is having the best year of his career.

Barrett leads the NFL in sacks with 10.5 and he also has 12 tackles for losses. The linebacker also has an interception and has forced four fumbles.

The Cardinals are led by the first overall pick in the 2019 draft quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray has thrown for 2,229 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions on the season. He also has 313 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 4.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 51.5.

Who do the Bucs play in Week 11? New Orleans Saints

Who do the Cardinals play in Week 11? San Francisco 49ers





