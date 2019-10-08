Bucs vs. Panthers: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

LONDON - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to beat the Carolina Panthers for the second time this year, this time in London.

The game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The two teams played against each other during Week 2.

The Bucs beat the Panthers 20-14.

Carolina and Tampa Bay have put up a lot of points this year.

Tampa Bay is averaging 29 points a game; this ranks fifth in the NFL.

The Panthers are averaging 25 points a game, this rank eleventh in the NFL.

Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has been one of the best players in the league this year.

Godwin is third in the NFL in receiving yards with 511, and he also had six touchdown catches this season.

Christian McCaffrey is the best player on offense for Carolina.

McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards with 587, with six rushing touchdowns on the year.

He also has 31 catches for 279 yards with one receiving touchdown on the season.

What channel is the game on? NFL Network

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Carolina is a 2-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 42.5.



