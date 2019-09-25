Bucs vs. Rams: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading west to play against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 on the year and could be 2-1 if it wasn't for a missed field goal in a 32-31 loss to Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

Mike Evans has had a great year for Tampa Bay so far. No. 13 has 14 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Shaquil Barrett leads the NFL in sacks with eight.

The Rams are 3-0 on the year.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Los Angeles is a 9.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 49.5.



