Bucs vs. Saints: How to watch, stream, listen

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off one of the most surprising wins of the year after the Bucs defeated the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams 55-40.

The Bucs will play the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tampa Bay is led by quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston is heading into Week 5 with 1,167 passing yards, this ranks fifth in the NFL.

The former Florida State quarterback has thrown for nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Saints are at the top of the NFC South with a record of 3-2. The Bucs are 2-2.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? New Orleans is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 47.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.