Bucs vs. Titans: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Nashville this weekend for a 1 p.m. game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Bucs are 2-4 this year and the Titans are 3-4.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

Winston has thrown the most interceptions in the NFC.

Receiver Chris Godwin leads the NFL in touchdown catches with six on the year.

Derrick Henry leads the way on offense for the Titans.

Henry has run for 506 yards and five touchdowns this year.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tennessee is a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 45.5.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.