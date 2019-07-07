Celebrities react on Twitter to U.S. women winning World Cup

Players of the USA celebrate with the trophy following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja…

They did it again, and much of the country obviously noticed.

For the second straight time and fourth overall, most of any nation, the United States women's soccer team captured the World Cup title with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in France on Sunday.

The team obviously had a big following, as evidenced by the congratulatory tweets from celebrities and politicians on Twitter below.

Melania Trump

Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019

Tiger Woods

Congratulations to the @USWNT on winning the Women's World Cup. The Woods family didn't miss a minute. A championship effort today and amazing play all Tournament. So happy for all of you. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 7, 2019

Ellen DeGeneres

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019

Magic Johnson

Congratulations to the USA Women’s Soccer Team on their back-to-back World Cup titles!! This incredible team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 with goals from @mPinoe and @roselavelle. Your hard work and persistence represents our country well. What a victory! We are so proud! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/D5M3SJoliM — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 7, 2019

Bette Midler

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP GOES TO THE UNITED STATES!!! What a great day, what a great game! CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 7, 2019

Barack Obama

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019

Bilie Jean King

Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve. 🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆 #USAvNED #WorldCupfinal #EqualPay — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2019

Joe Biden

Congratulations to the @USWNT on back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles! You never fail to make our country proud — on and off the field. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/X22QgLUdfB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 7, 2019

Elizabeth Warren

Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win. #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 7, 2019

Viola Davis

Stephanie McMahon

Unbelievably proud of the @USWNT & the example they continue to set for everyone, everywhere. They are not only the best female team in the world but they are the best TEAM in the world. Congratulations on your 4th Women’s World Cup championship! #FIFAWWC #USA #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/9YtNHK6zr5 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 7, 2019

Trisha Yearwood

Congrats to the US women’s soccer team! Back to back World Cup champions! @FIFAWWC #EveryGirl — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) July 7, 2019

Keith Urban

Huge congrats to USA Women’s World Cup Final CHAMPS!!!!!!!

Amazing game !!!!!!! - KU@USWNT — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 7, 2019

President Donald Trump

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Tom Brady

Let’s Go! 🇺🇸🏆 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2019

Sen. Katie Muth

#USWNT contracts gaurantee them about $200,000 each for this win, compared to if the men's team had won, each player would’ve received $1.1 MILLLION. EACH. #EqualPayNow #WorldCup2019 #USWNT https://t.co/cwsrtwJsCb — Senator Katie Muth (@SenatorMuth) July 7, 2019

