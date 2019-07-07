Celebrities react on Twitter to U.S. women winning World Cup

They did it again, and much of the country obviously noticed.
For the second straight time and fourth overall, most of any nation, the United States women's soccer team captured the World Cup title with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in France on Sunday.
The team obviously had a big following, as evidenced by the congratulatory tweets from celebrities and politicians on Twitter below.
Melania Trump
Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019
Tiger Woods
Congratulations to the @USWNT on winning the Women's World Cup. The Woods family didn't miss a minute. A championship effort today and amazing play all Tournament. So happy for all of you. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 7, 2019
Ellen DeGeneres
The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019
Magic Johnson
Congratulations to the USA Women’s Soccer Team on their back-to-back World Cup titles!! This incredible team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 with goals from @mPinoe and @roselavelle. Your hard work and persistence represents our country well. What a victory! We are so proud! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/D5M3SJoliM — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 7, 2019
Bette Midler
FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP GOES TO THE UNITED STATES!!! What a great day, what a great game! CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 7, 2019
Barack Obama
Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019
Bilie Jean King
Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve. 🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆 #USAvNED #WorldCupfinal #EqualPay — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2019
Joe Biden
Congratulations to the @USWNT on back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles! You never fail to make our country proud — on and off the field. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/X22QgLUdfB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 7, 2019
Elizabeth Warren
Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win. #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 7, 2019
Viola Davis
Woooohooo!!! Congratulations to the badass USA Women’s Soccer Team on winning the 2019 World Cup! 🇺🇸 🏆#BacktoBack #WomenAreAwesome #EqualPay #SoProud pic.twitter.com/6rnsIe9F3H — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 7, 2019
Stephanie McMahon
Unbelievably proud of the @USWNT & the example they continue to set for everyone, everywhere. They are not only the best female team in the world but they are the best TEAM in the world. Congratulations on your 4th Women’s World Cup championship! #FIFAWWC #USA #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/9YtNHK6zr5 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 7, 2019
Trisha Yearwood
Congrats to the US women’s soccer team! Back to back World Cup champions! @FIFAWWC #EveryGirl — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) July 7, 2019
Keith Urban
Huge congrats to USA Women’s World Cup Final CHAMPS!!!!!!!
Amazing game !!!!!!! - KU@USWNT — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 7, 2019
President Donald Trump
Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019
Tom Brady
Let’s Go! 🇺🇸🏆 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2019
Sen. Katie Muth
#USWNT contracts gaurantee them about $200,000 each for this win, compared to if the men's team had won, each player would’ve received $1.1 MILLLION. EACH. #EqualPayNow #WorldCup2019 #USWNT https://t.co/cwsrtwJsCb — Senator Katie Muth (@SenatorMuth) July 7, 2019
