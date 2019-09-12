Chicago defeats Orlando Pride after goal in stoppage time

FreeImages.com/Christopher Bruno

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Chicago Red Stars defeated the Orlando Pride 1-0 after a goal in stoppage time Wednesday.

Casey Short scored the game-winning goal in the 94' minute.

Red Stars goalie Alyssa Naeher set a milestone Wednesday, as she played in her 10,000th minute of her career.

Orlando's next game is against the North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

Chicago's next game is against Sky Blue on Sunday.

Before the game Wednesday night, Orlando announced the team raised $15,000 to make a Pride-themed mini-pitch in the Orlando area.

The Pride said they will make more announcements about the pitch at a later time.

