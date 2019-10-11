Clemson reporter shares only way FSU can beat the Tigers

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida State Seminoles will face their toughest opponent of the year on Saturday.

FSU is a 27-point underdog against No. 2 Clemson.

Reggie Anderson, sports director for WLTX-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, shared his keys to the game.

Anderson said Florida State has to milk the clock if it wants to have any chance to beat Clemson.

"Move the chains. Don't give Clemson's offense a bunch of possessions," Anderson said.

Clemson is led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, has thrown for 1,131 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions this year.

He also has four rushing touchdowns this season.

"Like UNC did, dare Clemson to run the ball. Drop a bunch of people back and don't give up the home run ball and make Trevor Lawrence show patience," Anderson said.

On Sept. 28, the University of North Carolina gave Clemson a scare. UNC lost to the Tigers 21-20.

The Tar Heels had a chance to take a last-minute lead against Clemson but failed on a 2-point conversion.

Anderson said Florida State has to make sure to not turn the ball over.

The Columbia sports director said FSU has to score a non-offensive touchdown.

"If you want to knock off the champion, you have to do extraordinary things," Anderson said.

FSU is led by running back Cam Akers.

Akers, has run for 582 yards and rushed for seven touchdowns.

He also has 15 catches for 108 yards.

The junior has two receiving touchdowns this year.

