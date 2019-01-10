VIDEO: McKenzie Milton rehabs his injured leg

McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights injures his right knee during a run in the second quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ORLANDO - Central Florida star quarterback McKenzie Milton has a long road back in recovering from a scary leg injury suffered on Nov. 23 against South Florida, but a video that surfaced on Instagram shows that he is at least on that road following multiple surgeries.

The video shows Milton doing leg presses with a heavy brace on his injured right leg.

While scrambling for a first down against South Florida in the team's regular-season finale, Milton suffered nerve damage and a dislocated knee on his right leg.

He spent over a week in the hospital and had four surgeries. He is expected to have another surgery to reconstruct the knee later this month.

The American Athletic Conference Player of the Year who finished sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, Milton has one more year of eligibility, but the injury has obviously put his status for the 2019 season in doubt.

Backup quarterback Darriel Mack helped lead Central Florida to a win over Memphis in the AAC championship game and an appearance in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, where the Knights lost to LSU, 40-32.

