Willie Taggart fired by Florida State

The Willie Taggart era is over at Florida State before his second season even ended.

Taggart was fired as Florida State's head football coach on Sunday, a day after a 27-10 home loss to Miami, the school announced in a release.

Taggart was 9-12 in his brief tenure for the Seminoles after being hired from Oregon to replace Jimbo Fisher.

Odell Haggins will serve as interim coach.

Florida State athletic director David Coburn said a national search will begin immediately to find Taggart's replacement.

