Dale Earnhardt Jr., family safe after plane crash in Tennessee

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were not seriously injured after being involved in a plane crash Thursday in Tennessee, according to the Earnhardt family.

Earnhardt's sister, Kelley Earnhardt, tweeted that "Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash," adding, "Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation."

CBS affiliate WHJL reports Earnhardt, his wife and daughter were on the Cessna Citation plane along with a pilot, one other passenger and a family dog when the crash happened at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

National Transportation Safety Board officials were investigating the crash of a Cessna plane in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

Earnhardt retired as a full-time racer in 2017 and has been working as an analyst for NBC. He is part of the scheduled broadcast team for Saturday night's Cup Series event in Bristol, Tennessee.

