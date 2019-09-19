Dolphins vs. Cowboys: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are playing against a 2018 playoff team for the third week in a row.

Miami is going to Dallas to play against the Cowboys at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Dolphins are 0-2 on the year.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Dolphins 59-10 in Week 1.

The New England Patriots defeated Miami 43-0 last week.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How can you stream the game?NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis and Pam Oliver, according to AwfulAnnouncing.com.

Which team is favored to win the game? Dallas is a 22.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 47.5



