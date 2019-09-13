Dolphins vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will play against Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots in the second game of the season.

The 1 p.m. game Sunday comes a week after Miami lost 59-10 to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 last Sunday.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How you can listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and Evan Washburn

Which team is favored to win the game? New England is a 19-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 48.5



