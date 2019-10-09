Dolphins vs. Redskins: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

MIAMI - It's a battle of the winless teams as the Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. this Sunday.

The Redskins are 0-5, and the Dolphins are 0-4.

Miami has only scored two touchdowns this season.

The touchdown passes were caught by Preston Williams and DeVante Parker.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport is reporting Case Keenum will start for the Redskins.

Washington has played three different quarterbacks this year. Keenum has thrown for seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Rookie Terry McLaurin leads the way for Washington with 308 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Dolphins are last in the NFL in rushing yards, and the Redskins rank 27th in the league.

Miami ranks 31st in the league in passing yards, and Washington ranks 26th in the league.

The Dolphins are last in the NFL in defense, and the Redskins rank 30th in the NFL.

Washington gives up 30 points a game, and the Dolphins giveve up 40 points a game.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Washington is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 41.



