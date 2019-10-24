Florida recreational red snapper fishing days extended

Recreational anglers will have an extra weekend to catch red snapper in Gulf waters after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced a two-day extension.

Wildlife officials extended the season due to Tropical Storm Nestor, according to an FWC news release.

DeSantis said in a statement that many anglers were focused on storm preparation and were not able to fish for Gulf red snapper last weekend.

The fall weekend season was previously scheduled for Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27. The extension adds the weekend of Nov. 2-3.

"We are pleased to be able to extend the fall Gulf red snapper season for one more weekend," DeSantis said. "We want people to have a chance to enjoy the pristine resources we have here in Florida and understand that Tropical Storm Nestor prevented anglers from being able to fish for Gulf red snapper last weekend. Many anglers were focused on storm preparation and response, so we want to make sure they have another opportunity to get out on the water."

Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.

