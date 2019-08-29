Florida State vs. Boise State: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida State University will start the 2019 college football season against a team the school has never played against.

The Seminoles will take on Boise State University at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Tom Luginbill

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida State University is a 4.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? Las Vegas oddsmakers have set the total for points scored between both teams in the game at 51.5.

