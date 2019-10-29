Florida State vs. Miami: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida State Seminoles host the University of Miami Hurricanes at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both teams are 4-4 on the year.

Florida State has played well in the opening quarter of each home game this year.

FSU has outscored their opponents 72-6 in the first quarter of home games.

The Seminoles have won with the big play this year.

The team has 12 plays of 40+ yards.

Cam Akers continues to be the star for Florida State.

Akers has 917 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Marvin Wilson leads the defense.

Wilson has 41 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss.

He was named Atlantic Coast Conference defensive lineman of the week earlier this year.

His best game came against Louisville.

He had 10 tackles, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Miami leads the all time series 33-30.

The Hurricanes have won two straight against the Seminoles.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Bob Wischhusen, Dan Orlovsky and Allison Williams

Which team is favored to win the game? FSU is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 46.5.



