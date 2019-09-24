Florida State vs. NC State: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University will be looking to keep its momentum going after a 35-24 win against Louisville last Saturday.

FSU's next game is against North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

NC State is 3-1 and will be playing in the team's first conference game of the year.

The Seminoles are 2-2 on the year and 1-1 in conference play.

Cam Akers leads the way on offense for FSU.

Akers has 499 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

He has also caught 13 balls for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Lericia Harris

Which team is favored to win the game? FSU is a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 60.5.



