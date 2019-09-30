Florida vs. Auburn: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators are set to play the Auburn Tigers in one of the biggest games in the SEC this year at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

Both teams are heading into the game with a record of 5-0.

This is the first time Florida has been 5-0 to start the year since the 2015 season.

Auburn is the No. 7 team in the country, Florida is ranked No. 10.

The Gators are currently on nine-game winning streak.

The last time the Tigers played the Gators was on Oct. 15, 2011, in Auburn. The Tigers won the game 17-6.

Auburn leads the series 43-38-2.

Florida's Jeremiah Moon won the latest SEC Defensive Player of the Week award. He recorded five tackles and 1/2 sack.

Auburn's quarterback Bo Nix won SEC Freshman of the Week after he threw for 335 yards in a 56-23 win against Mississippi State.

ESPN will also host the television station's pregame show "College GameDay" in Gainesville.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? CBSSports.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Which team is favored to win the game? Auburn is an 3-point Las Vegas favorite.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.