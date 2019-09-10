Florida vs. Kentucky: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Kentucky - The University of Florida won the first two games of the season and will take on the University of Kentucky in Lexington at Kroger Field at 7 p.m. Saturday in the team's first game against an SEC opponent.

Both teams come into the game with a 2-0 record.

The Gators are the No. 9 team in the country.

Florida leads the country in sacks with 15, Jabari Zuniga has 3 sacks on the year.

Kentucky beat Florida in Gainesville 27-16 on Sept. 8 last season.

Florida leads the series overall at 51-18.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is an 8-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 50.5.







