Florida vs. LSU: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Florida Gators will play a top 10 team for the second week in a row at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Gators defeated No. 7 Auburn 24-13 in Gainesville this past Saturday.

Florida now has to go into Baton Rouge against No. 5 Louisiana State University.

The last time Florida played LSU was on Oct. 6, 2018. The Gators beat the Tigers 27-19.

Florida leads the overall series 33-29-3.

The last time UF won against top 10 teams two games in a row was back in 2008.

This was the year the Gators won the SEC championship and the national title.

The Gators are also 6-0 for the first time since 2015.

ESPN's premier pregame show, "College GameDay" will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

This is the third time this year Florida will be the featured game on "College GameDay."

LSU is led by quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow has thrown for 1,864 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions this year.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? LSU is a 13.5-point Las Vegas favorite.



