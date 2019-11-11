Florida vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Florida Gators will play in the team's final Southeastern Conference game of the season in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers at Noon on Saturday.

The No. 10 Gators will continue to make a push for a spot in a New Year's Six bowl.

College football insider Brett McMurphy and said Florida will play in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis.

Florida is 8-2 on the year and 5-2 in the SEC. Missouri is 5-4 on the year and 2-3 in the SEC.

Missouri leads the overall series 5-3.

The last time the teams played against each other was on Nov. 3, 2018. The Tigers won the game, 38-17.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has thrown for 2,011 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions this year.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? CBSsports.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Carter Blackburn, Rick Neuheisel, Aaron Taylor and John Scriffen

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 7-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 44.

Who does Florida play in Week 12? Bye week

Who does Missouri play in Week 12? Tennessee

