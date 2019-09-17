Florida vs. Tennessee: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators sit at the No. 9 spot of the AP poll.

The Gators will host the Tennessee Volunteers at noon on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida is 3-0 on the year and Tennessee is at 1-2.

The teams have played against each other 48 times, the Gators lead the series 29-19.

Florida beat Tennessee 47-21 the last time the two teams met.

Temps are expected to be in the high 80s during the game on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is an 15-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 49.





