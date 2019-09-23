Florida vs. Towson: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators look to keep the perfect season alive in a non-conference game against Towson at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

The Gators are currently the No. 9 team in the country.

Towson is 3-1 on the year.

Florida has been a second half team this season. The Gators have outscored opponents 84-17 this year.

The Gators defense has stepped up this year. Florida's defense has picked up 20 sacks and 37 tackles for a loss in four games.

What channel is the game on? SEC Network

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is an 33-point Las Vegas favorite.



