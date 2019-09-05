Florida vs. UT-Martin: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Florida looks to improve to 2-0 on the year as the Gators take on the University of Tennessee at Martin at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The No. 11 Gators started the season with a 24-20 win against the University of Miami in Orlando.

UT-Martin started the season with a 42-20 win against Northwestern State on Aug. 29.

The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley Conference.

This is the first time the Skyhawks will play against the Gators.

What channel is the game on? ESPNU

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM.

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia

Which team is favored to win the game? UF is a 44.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 59.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.