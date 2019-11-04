Florida vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 10 Florida Gators will host the Vanderbilt Commodores at noon on Saturday.

The Gators lost 24-17 to the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday.

Unless the Bulldogs lose two more games the Gators will not represent the SEC East in the SEC Championship game.

With two losses on the year the Gators are most likely out of contention for qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

If the Gators win the last three games of the season Florida could make a New Year's Six bowl game.

SI.com reporter Steve Deace projects Florida will play against Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl.

Florida has not lost a game in Gainesville this season.

Kyle Pitts continues to be one of the best tight ends in college football this year.

Pitts has 39 catches for 469 yards and four touchdowns this year.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Allison Williams

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 25.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 47.

Who does Florida play in Week 12? Missouri

Who does Vanderbilt play in Week 12? Kentucky

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.