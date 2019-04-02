Bye, Orlando Apollos: AAF suspends operations

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Alliance of American Football has suspended all of its operations, players and coaches confirmed Tuesday.

At 7-1, the Orlando Apollos had the best record in the league, which was in its first season. The AAF was eight games into its 10-game regular season.

The Apollos conducted a walk-through at Camping World Stadium in Orlando before they received the news.

Head coach Steve Spurrier said he felt bad for the players and was proud of his team.

Apollos wideout Charles Johnson tweeted, "(Shaking my head). Let us be great. Sometimes it’s not about money, power. It’s about thenlove for the game and the love for others. Let us play!!"

Spurrier also said he had been led to believe that the league was more financially stable than it was.

Tom Dundon, who became the AAF's majority owner in February, said last week that the league was in danger of folding.

