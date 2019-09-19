FSU vs. Louisville: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University is looking for the team's first conference win of the year.

The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Last week, FSU lost to Virginia 31-24.

FSU running back Cam Akers is averaging 5.6 yards a carry this season.

Akers has scored three touchdowns in the first three games of the year.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Olivia Dekker

Which team is favored to win the game? FSU is a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 61.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.