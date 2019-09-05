Jaguars vs. Chiefs: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars start the 2019 season against a team many experts are predicting to win the Super Bowl.

The Jags start the year at home against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The odds for the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl have been set at 5-1.

The odds for the Jags to win the Super Bowl been set at 25-1.

Oddsmakers have Jacksonville finishing in second place in the AFC North this year.

The Jags finished 5-11 in 2018.

The Chiefs finished 12-4 last year.

What channel is the game on? News 6

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and Evan Washburn, according to report from programminginsider.com

Which team is favored to win the game? Kansas City is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 52





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.