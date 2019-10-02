Jaguars vs. Panthers: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Eyes continue to be on Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew as the team approaches the game in North Carolina against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Minshew went in at quarterback during a Week 1 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs after Nick Foles was injured in the first half.

The former Washington State quarterback has thrown for seven touchdowns, one interception and 905 yards.

The Jags are 2-2 this season, just like every other team in the AFC South.

The Panthers are also 2-2.

Kyle Allen will make the start at quarterback for Carolina.

Allen has played in two games for Carolina this year. The team is 2-0 with him in.

The second-year player has thrown four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Panthers are a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 41.

