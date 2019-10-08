Jaguars vs. Saints: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of the best teams out of the NFC, the New Orleans Saints will travel to Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Saints sit at the top of the NFC South with a 4-1 record and the Jaguars sit in third place of the AFC South at 2-3.

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas has brought in 45 catches for 543 yards this year.

He also has three touchdowns.

Jacksonville rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew and running back Leonard Fournette have had great years for the team this season.

Minshew has thrown for 1,279 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception.

Fournette has 512 rushing yards this season. He is one of three running backs in the NFL with 500+ rushing yards on the year.

Four of the five games New Orleans has played in have been decided by one score.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Jacksonville is a 1-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 44.5.



