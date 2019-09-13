Jaguars vs. Texans: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew will start for the first time in his NFL career in the team's game against the Houston Texans.

Last week, quarterback Nick Foles went down with an injury and Minshew stepped in.

The Jags lost 40-26 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, and the Texans lost 30-28 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Texans vs. Jaguars game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Houston.

What channel is the game on? News 6

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Andrew Catalon and James Lofton, according to TheBigLead.com.

Which team is favored to win the game? Houston is an 8.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for the points scored between both teams has been set at 44.5



