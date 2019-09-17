Jaguars vs. Titans: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are still looking for their first win of the season.

The Jags host the Tennessee Titans at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Jacksonville is 0-2 on the season and the Titans are 1-1.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey requests trade, report says

On Monday, The Associated Press reported that star cornerback Jalen Ramsey requested to be traded.

What channel is the game on? NFL Network

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Titans are a 1.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 48.5.





