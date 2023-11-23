Orlando City hosts Columbus in conference semifinals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City are two playoff victories away from making the Major League Soccer Cup final.

However, the Lions are not looking past Saturday’s Eastern Conference semifinal with the Columbus Crew. It’s a must-win, after all.

Yet in the eyes of some MLS experts, Orlando City are looking the part of a potential league champion.

“They’re probably the hottest team in terms of form since Leagues Cup in this tournament,” said Maurice Edu, a former MLS star and current analyst for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Orlando City have not given up a goal during its playoff run. However, the Lions are facing a Columbus squad that led MLS in scoring during the regular season.

The two semifinalists go head-to-head Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium.

Edu helped News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh break down the matchup.

