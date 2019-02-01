Meet the Orlando Apollos: Football team announces final roster

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Apollos this week announced its final 52-player roster for the team's inaugural season.
"After a month of training camp in San Antonio, we’re excited to show our fans in Orlando a team that they will really be proud of," said Steve Spurrier, head coach of the Apollos. "The Alliance is a league of opportunity, and these 52 players have made the most of theirs. Now, we are ready to take aim at February 9, when the Apollos host the Atlanta Legends in our inaugural game at Spectrum Stadium (at UCF)."
The Apollos roster features players from 28 colleges. There are 29 players from nine colleges in the state of Florida, including Florida (7), Florida State (6), UCF (5), Miami (FL) (3), South Florida (3), Florida Atlantic (2), Bethune-Cookman (1), Florida International (1) and Southeastern (1).
Here are 52 players on the final roster for the Orlando Apollos:
|
No.
|
Name
|
Pos.
|
Hgt.
|
Wgt.
|
College
|
Hometown
|
4
|
Anderson, Kevin
|
QB
|
6-2
|
215
|
Fordham
|
Boca Raton, FL
|
44
|
Ankrah, Andrew
|
OLB
|
6-4
|
255
|
James Madison (VA)
|
Gaithersburg, MD
|
5
|
Appleby, Austin
|
QB
|
6-4
|
225
|
Florida
|
Canton, OH
|
92
|
Banks Sr., Josh
|
DE
|
6-3
|
290
|
Wake Forest
|
Raleigh, NC
|
10
|
Bracy-Williams Jr., Marvin
|
WR
|
5-10
|
185
|
Florida State
|
Orlando, FL
|
97
|
Burks Sr., Izaah
|
DT
|
6-4
|
320
|
Bowling Green
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
28
|
Canady, Bryce
|
FS
|
6-0
|
195
|
Florida International
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
21
|
Couplin III, Jerome
|
SS
|
6-2
|
215
|
William & Mary
|
Upper Marlboro, MD
|
73
|
Darling, Trevor
|
OT
|
6-4
|
308
|
Miami (FL)
|
Miami, FL
|
95
|
Davis Sr., Ryan
|
DE
|
6-2
|
270
|
Bethune-Cookman
|
Tampa, FL
|
11
|
Dye Jr., Donteea
|
WR
|
5-9
|
188
|
Heidelberg University (OH)
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
70
|
Eatmon, Quinterrius
|
OT
|
6-6
|
315
|
South Florida
|
Mobile, AL
|
66
|
Evans, Aaron
|
OT
|
6-4
|
310
|
UCF
|
Brandon, FL
|
26
|
Evans, Josh
|
SS
|
6-1
|
207
|
Florida
|
Irvington, MD
|
53
|
Ferris, Drew
|
LS
|
6-0
|
240
|
Florida
|
San Diego, CA
|
58
|
French, Christian
|
OLB
|
6-5
|
250
|
Oregon
|
Cedar Rapids, IA
|
2
|
Fry, Elliott
|
K
|
6-0
|
190
|
South Carolina
|
Frisco, TX
|
51
|
Garvin, Terence
|
ILB
|
6-3
|
245
|
West Virginia
|
Baltimore, MD
|
3
|
Gilbert, Garrett
|
QB
|
6-4
|
230
|
Southern Methodist
|
Austin, TX
|
90
|
Guerad, Antonio
|
DT
|
6-4
|
300
|
UCF
|
Tampa, FL
|
37
|
Gunter, LaDarius
|
CB
|
6-2
|
198
|
Miami (FL)
|
Montgomery, AL
|
16
|
Hall, Rannell
|
WR
|
6-0
|
199
|
UCF
|
Miami, FL
|
33
|
Hill III, Will
|
FS
|
6-1
|
208
|
Florida
|
East Orange, NJ
|
21
|
Hunt, Akeem
|
RB
|
5-10
|
190
|
Purdue
|
Covington, GA
|
13
|
Hyman, Ishmael
|
WR
|
5-11
|
194
|
James Madison (VA)
|
Englishtown, NJ
|
63
|
Jackson, Tre
|
OG
|
6-4
|
325
|
Florida State
|
Jesup, GA
|
19
|
Johnson, Charles
|
WR
|
6-2
|
217
|
Grand Valley State
|
Elsmere, KY
|
22
|
Johnson, D’Ernest
|
RB
|
5-10
|
208
|
South Florida
|
Immokalee, FL
|
74
|
Lucas, Marquis
|
OG
|
6-4
|
313
|
West Virginia
|
Miami, FL
|
17
|
Marshall, Jalin
|
WR
|
5-10
|
200
|
Ohio State
|
Middletown, OH
|
77
|
Martin, Chris
|
OT
|
6-5
|
295
|
UCF
|
Fort Walton Beach, FL
|
64
|
McCray, Jordan
|
C
|
6-3
|
320
|
UCF
|
Miami, FL
|
98
|
Moten Jr., Anthony
|
DE
|
6-4
|
315
|
Miami (FL)
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
23
|
Myers Jr., Mark
|
CB
|
5-9
|
190
|
Southeastern (FL)
|
Orlando, FL
|
99
|
Newberry, Giorgio
|
DE
|
6-6
|
270
|
Florida State
|
Fort Pierce, FL
|
52
|
Northrup II, Reggie
|
ILB
|
6-2
|
240
|
Florida State
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
59
|
Okine, Earl
|
OLB
|
6-7
|
265
|
Florida
|
Gainesville, FL
|
83
|
Orndoff, Scott
|
TE
|
6-5
|
256
|
Pittsburgh
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
93
|
Orr, Leon
|
DT
|
6-6
|
315
|
Florida
|
Tarpon Springs, FL
|
71
|
Patrick, Ronald
|
OT
|
6-2
|
310
|
South Carolina
|
Cocoa, FL
|
80
|
Price, Sean
|
TE
|
6-4
|
248
|
South Florida
|
Citra, FL
|
50
|
Pugh III, Jacob
|
OLB
|
6-4
|
250
|
Florida State
|
Tallahassee, FL
|
39
|
Reaser, Keith
|
CB
|
6-0
|
190
|
Florida Atlantic
|
Miami, FL
|
20
|
Riggs, Cody
|
CB
|
5-10
|
190
|
Florida/Notre Dame
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
31
|
Smith, D’Joun
|
CB
|
5-10
|
191
|
Florida Atlantic
|
Miami, FL
|
28
|
Smith, De'Veon
|
RB
|
5-11
|
225
|
Michigan
|
Warren, OH
|
84
|
Thompson, Chris
|
WR
|
6-0
|
175
|
Florida
|
Gainesville, FL
|
75
|
Tiller, Andrew
|
OG
|
6-5
|
324
|
Syracuse
|
Brentwood, NY
|
1
|
Turk, Ben
|
P
|
6-0
|
215
|
Notre Dame
|
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|
54
|
Victor, Azeem
|
ILB
|
6-3
|
231
|
Washington
|
Compton, CA
|
89
|
Weiser, Matt
|
TE
|
6-5
|
245
|
Buffalo (NY)
|
Womelsdorf, PA
|
27
|
White, Marquez
|
CB
|
6-1
|
180
|
Florida State
|
Dothan, AL
The eight cities, stadiums and head coaches are as follows:
Orlando Apollos / Spectrum Stadium / Steve Spurrier
Atlanta Legends / Georgia State Stadium / Kevin Coyle
Memphis Express / Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium / Mike Singletary
Salt Lake Stallions / Rice-Eccles Stadium / Dennis Erickson
Arizona Hotshots / Sun Devil Stadium / Rick Neuheisel
San Diego Fleet / San Diego County Credit Union Stadium / Mike Martz
Birmingham Iron / Legion Field Stadium / Tim Lewis
San Antonio Commanders / Alamodome / Mike Riley
