Meet the Orlando Apollos: Football team announces final roster

Steve Spurrier to lead team as head coach

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Apollos this week announced its final 52-player roster for the team's inaugural season.

"After a month of training camp in San Antonio, we’re excited to show our fans in Orlando a team that they will really be proud of," said Steve Spurrier, head coach of the Apollos. "The Alliance is a league of opportunity, and these 52 players have made the most of theirs. Now, we are ready to take aim at February 9, when the Apollos host the Atlanta Legends in our inaugural game at Spectrum Stadium (at UCF)."

The Apollos roster features players from 28 colleges. There are 29 players from nine colleges in the state of Florida, including Florida (7), Florida State (6), UCF (5), Miami (FL) (3), South Florida (3), Florida Atlantic (2), Bethune-Cookman (1), Florida International (1) and Southeastern (1).

Here are 52 players on the final roster for the Orlando Apollos:

No.

Name

Pos.

Hgt.

Wgt.

College

Hometown

4

Anderson, Kevin

QB

6-2

215

Fordham

Boca Raton, FL

44

Ankrah, Andrew

OLB

6-4

255

James Madison (VA)

Gaithersburg, MD

5

Appleby, Austin

QB

6-4

225

Florida

Canton, OH

92

Banks Sr., Josh

DE

6-3

290

Wake Forest

Raleigh, NC

10

Bracy-Williams Jr., Marvin

WR

5-10

185

Florida State

Orlando, FL

97

Burks Sr., Izaah

DT

6-4

320

Bowling Green

Cincinnati, OH

28

Canady, Bryce

FS

6-0

195

Florida International

Jacksonville, FL

21

Couplin III, Jerome

SS

6-2

215

William & Mary

Upper Marlboro, MD

73

Darling, Trevor

OT

6-4

308

Miami (FL)

Miami, FL

95

Davis Sr., Ryan

DE

6-2

270

Bethune-Cookman

Tampa, FL

11

Dye Jr., Donteea

WR

5-9

188

Heidelberg University (OH)

Cincinnati, OH

70

Eatmon, Quinterrius

OT

6-6

315

South Florida

Mobile, AL

66

Evans, Aaron

OT

6-4

310

UCF

Brandon, FL

26

Evans, Josh

SS

6-1

207

Florida

Irvington, MD

53

Ferris, Drew

LS

6-0

240

Florida

San Diego, CA

58

French, Christian

OLB

6-5

250

Oregon

Cedar Rapids, IA

2

Fry, Elliott

K

6-0

190

South Carolina

Frisco, TX

51

Garvin, Terence

ILB

6-3

245

West Virginia

Baltimore, MD

3

Gilbert, Garrett

QB

6-4

230

Southern Methodist

Austin, TX

90

Guerad, Antonio

DT

6-4

300

UCF

Tampa, FL

37

Gunter, LaDarius

CB

6-2

198

Miami (FL)

Montgomery, AL

16

Hall, Rannell

WR

6-0

199

UCF

Miami, FL

33

Hill III, Will

FS

6-1

208

Florida

East Orange, NJ

21

Hunt, Akeem

RB

5-10

190

Purdue

Covington, GA

13

Hyman, Ishmael

WR

5-11

194

James Madison (VA)

Englishtown, NJ

63

Jackson, Tre

OG

6-4

325

Florida State

Jesup, GA

19

Johnson, Charles

WR

6-2

217

Grand Valley State

Elsmere, KY

22

Johnson, D’Ernest

RB

5-10

208

South Florida

Immokalee, FL

74

Lucas, Marquis

OG

6-4

313

West Virginia

Miami, FL

17

Marshall, Jalin

WR

5-10

200

Ohio State

Middletown, OH

77

Martin, Chris

OT

6-5

295

UCF

Fort Walton Beach, FL

64

McCray, Jordan

C

6-3

320

UCF

Miami, FL

98

Moten Jr., Anthony

DE

6-4

315

Miami (FL)

Fort Lauderdale, FL

23

Myers Jr., Mark

CB

5-9

190

Southeastern (FL)

Orlando, FL

99

Newberry, Giorgio

DE

6-6

270

Florida State

Fort Pierce, FL

52

Northrup II, Reggie

ILB

6-2

240

Florida State

Jacksonville, FL

59

Okine, Earl

OLB

6-7

265

Florida

Gainesville, FL

83

Orndoff, Scott

TE

6-5

256

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA

93

Orr, Leon

DT

6-6

315

Florida

Tarpon Springs, FL

71

Patrick, Ronald

OT

6-2

310

South Carolina

Cocoa, FL

80

Price, Sean

TE

6-4

248

South Florida

Citra, FL

50

Pugh III, Jacob

OLB

6-4

250

Florida State

Tallahassee, FL

39

Reaser, Keith

CB

6-0

190

Florida Atlantic

Miami, FL

20

Riggs, Cody

CB

5-10

190

Florida/Notre Dame

Fort Lauderdale, FL

31

Smith, D’Joun

CB

5-10

191

Florida Atlantic

Miami, FL

28

Smith, De'Veon

RB

5-11

225

Michigan

Warren, OH

84

Thompson, Chris

WR

6-0

175

Florida

Gainesville, FL

75

Tiller, Andrew

OG

6-5

324

Syracuse

Brentwood, NY

1

Turk, Ben

P

6-0

215

Notre Dame

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

54

Victor, Azeem

ILB

6-3

231

Washington

Compton, CA

89

Weiser, Matt

TE

6-5

245

Buffalo (NY)

Womelsdorf, PA

27

White, Marquez

CB

6-1

180

Florida State

Dothan, AL


The eight cities, stadiums and head coaches are as follows:

  • Orlando Apollos / Spectrum Stadium / Steve Spurrier

  • Atlanta Legends / Georgia State Stadium / Kevin Coyle

  • Memphis Express / Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium / Mike Singletary

  • Salt Lake Stallions / Rice-Eccles Stadium / Dennis Erickson

  • Arizona Hotshots / Sun Devil Stadium / Rick Neuheisel  

  • San Diego Fleet / San Diego County Credit Union Stadium / Mike Martz

  • Birmingham Iron / Legion Field Stadium / Tim Lewis

  • San Antonio Commanders / Alamodome / Mike Riley

News 6 sports director Jamie Seh will be the play-by-play voice of the Apollos.

Watch News 6 for more football coverage.

 

