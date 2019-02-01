Meet the Orlando Apollos: Football team announces final roster

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Apollos this week announced its final 52-player roster for the team's inaugural season.

"After a month of training camp in San Antonio, we’re excited to show our fans in Orlando a team that they will really be proud of," said Steve Spurrier, head coach of the Apollos. "The Alliance is a league of opportunity, and these 52 players have made the most of theirs. Now, we are ready to take aim at February 9, when the Apollos host the Atlanta Legends in our inaugural game at Spectrum Stadium (at UCF)."

The Apollos roster features players from 28 colleges. There are 29 players from nine colleges in the state of Florida, including Florida (7), Florida State (6), UCF (5), Miami (FL) (3), South Florida (3), Florida Atlantic (2), Bethune-Cookman (1), Florida International (1) and Southeastern (1).

Here are 52 players on the final roster for the Orlando Apollos:

No. Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. College Hometown 4 Anderson, Kevin QB 6-2 215 Fordham Boca Raton, FL 44 Ankrah, Andrew OLB 6-4 255 James Madison (VA) Gaithersburg, MD 5 Appleby, Austin QB 6-4 225 Florida Canton, OH 92 Banks Sr., Josh DE 6-3 290 Wake Forest Raleigh, NC 10 Bracy-Williams Jr., Marvin WR 5-10 185 Florida State Orlando, FL 97 Burks Sr., Izaah DT 6-4 320 Bowling Green Cincinnati, OH 28 Canady, Bryce FS 6-0 195 Florida International Jacksonville, FL 21 Couplin III, Jerome SS 6-2 215 William & Mary Upper Marlboro, MD 73 Darling, Trevor OT 6-4 308 Miami (FL) Miami, FL 95 Davis Sr., Ryan DE 6-2 270 Bethune-Cookman Tampa, FL 11 Dye Jr., Donteea WR 5-9 188 Heidelberg University (OH) Cincinnati, OH 70 Eatmon, Quinterrius OT 6-6 315 South Florida Mobile, AL 66 Evans, Aaron OT 6-4 310 UCF Brandon, FL 26 Evans, Josh SS 6-1 207 Florida Irvington, MD 53 Ferris, Drew LS 6-0 240 Florida San Diego, CA 58 French, Christian OLB 6-5 250 Oregon Cedar Rapids, IA 2 Fry, Elliott K 6-0 190 South Carolina Frisco, TX 51 Garvin, Terence ILB 6-3 245 West Virginia Baltimore, MD 3 Gilbert, Garrett QB 6-4 230 Southern Methodist Austin, TX 90 Guerad, Antonio DT 6-4 300 UCF Tampa, FL 37 Gunter, LaDarius CB 6-2 198 Miami (FL) Montgomery, AL 16 Hall, Rannell WR 6-0 199 UCF Miami, FL 33 Hill III, Will FS 6-1 208 Florida East Orange, NJ 21 Hunt, Akeem RB 5-10 190 Purdue Covington, GA 13 Hyman, Ishmael WR 5-11 194 James Madison (VA) Englishtown, NJ 63 Jackson, Tre OG 6-4 325 Florida State Jesup, GA 19 Johnson, Charles WR 6-2 217 Grand Valley State Elsmere, KY 22 Johnson, D’Ernest RB 5-10 208 South Florida Immokalee, FL 74 Lucas, Marquis OG 6-4 313 West Virginia Miami, FL 17 Marshall, Jalin WR 5-10 200 Ohio State Middletown, OH 77 Martin, Chris OT 6-5 295 UCF Fort Walton Beach, FL 64 McCray, Jordan C 6-3 320 UCF Miami, FL 98 Moten Jr., Anthony DE 6-4 315 Miami (FL) Fort Lauderdale, FL 23 Myers Jr., Mark CB 5-9 190 Southeastern (FL) Orlando, FL 99 Newberry, Giorgio DE 6-6 270 Florida State Fort Pierce, FL 52 Northrup II, Reggie ILB 6-2 240 Florida State Jacksonville, FL 59 Okine, Earl OLB 6-7 265 Florida Gainesville, FL 83 Orndoff, Scott TE 6-5 256 Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA 93 Orr, Leon DT 6-6 315 Florida Tarpon Springs, FL 71 Patrick, Ronald OT 6-2 310 South Carolina Cocoa, FL 80 Price, Sean TE 6-4 248 South Florida Citra, FL 50 Pugh III, Jacob OLB 6-4 250 Florida State Tallahassee, FL 39 Reaser, Keith CB 6-0 190 Florida Atlantic Miami, FL 20 Riggs, Cody CB 5-10 190 Florida/Notre Dame Fort Lauderdale, FL 31 Smith, D’Joun CB 5-10 191 Florida Atlantic Miami, FL 28 Smith, De'Veon RB 5-11 225 Michigan Warren, OH 84 Thompson, Chris WR 6-0 175 Florida Gainesville, FL 75 Tiller, Andrew OG 6-5 324 Syracuse Brentwood, NY 1 Turk, Ben P 6-0 215 Notre Dame Ft. Lauderdale, FL 54 Victor, Azeem ILB 6-3 231 Washington Compton, CA 89 Weiser, Matt TE 6-5 245 Buffalo (NY) Womelsdorf, PA 27 White, Marquez CB 6-1 180 Florida State Dothan, AL



The eight cities, stadiums and head coaches are as follows:

Orlando Apollos / Spectrum Stadium / Steve Spurrier

Atlanta Legends / Georgia State Stadium / Kevin Coyle

Memphis Express / Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium / Mike Singletary

Salt Lake Stallions / Rice-Eccles Stadium / Dennis Erickson

Arizona Hotshots / Sun Devil Stadium / Rick Neuheisel

San Diego Fleet / San Diego County Credit Union Stadium / Mike Martz

Birmingham Iron / Legion Field Stadium / Tim Lewis

San Antonio Commanders / Alamodome / Mike Riley

