MONDAY HUDDLE: Jarren Williams' star continues to rise for Miami

Jarren Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals. Williams set a school record with six TD passes in a single game. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Here are five takeaways from this past weekend’s football action around the state.

Record-setting day for Jarren Williams

There have been a lot of great quarterbacks to play for the University of Miami, from Bernie Kosar to Steve Walsh to Craig Erickson to Ken Dorsey.

But none of those players who eventually spent time in the NFL had the day freshman quarterback Jarren Williams had against Louisville.

Williams set a single-game school record with six touchdown passes in Miami’s 52-27 destruction of Louisville.

It’s no coincidence that Williams taking a stranglehold on the starter’s job has led to a resurgence for the Hurricanes, who are now on a three-game winning streak and bowl-eligible after having lots of problems on offense earlier in the season.

Florida State gets win for interim coach

There isn’t any chance that interim Florida State head coach Odell Haggins will get the full-time gig, but it’s hard to deny he’s had some success being head coach for the Seminoles.

With a 38-31 win at Boston College, Florida State made Haggins 3-0 over the past three seasons as interim head coach of the Seminoles.

Haggins was 2-0 two years ago filling in after Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M.

How about them Dolphins?

About two weeks ago, there was legitimate talk about how the Dolphins could become the third team in NFL history to go 0-16 during a season.

Now, all the talk is about, gasp, a winning streak.

Thanks to a stunning 16-12 win at Indianapolis on Sunday, the Dolphins have won two games in a row.

Yes, the Colts were playing without starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but winning on the road against one of the better teams in the AFC was an unheard-of notion for the Dolphins two weeks ago. ​​​​​​

FAU gets bragging rights again over FIU

The Don Shula Trophy, the reward each year for the victor between Florida Atlantic and Florida International, will stay in Boca Raton for a third straight year following FAU’s 37-7 win over FIU.

The Owls moved a half-game ahead of idle Marshall in the Conference USA East and continued a roll that’s seen them win seven out of their last eight games.

FIU (5-5) still can become bowl-eligible by winning one of its last two games.

Gutsy call propels Timber Creek to victory

After scoring a touchdown with 45 seconds remaining in the game, Timber Creek in suburban Orlando still trailed DeLand 21-20 in a Class 8A, Region 1 quarterfinal game on Friday.

Instead of playing for a game-tying extra point, Timber Creek put its season on the line by going for a 2-point conversion.

Timber Creek’s gamble paid off, as quarterback Jake Johnson ran in the conversion for the game-winning points in Timber Creek’s 22-21 win.

A big reason for the 2-point attempt was the fact that the team’s holder was injured, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Timber Creek is 10-1 heading into a second-round game at Seminole.



