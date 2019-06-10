Here's last 5 players Orlando Magic selected in 1st round of NBA draft

Mohamed Bamba poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted sixth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on Thursday (Mike Stobe/Getty Images).

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic are looking to improve the roster on NBA draft night after making the playoffs for the first time in seven years this past season.

The Magic have the No. 16 pick on draft night.

Successful draft nights can lead to championships down the road.

Here’s the last five players the Magic selected in the 1st round:

No. 6 pick in 2018 draft: Mo Bamba, center out of the University of Texas

Bamba was averaging 6.2 points a game before he was sidelined for the season with a stress fracture in his left leg.

Mo Bamba stretches out and finishes with a DUNK!@OrlandoMagic up on the @cavs at the half, 58-47. pic.twitter.com/xS2HYJLdPd — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2018

If you search "Mo Bamba" you are more likely to find links to the song named after him instead of him actually playing.

No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft: Jonathan Isaac, forward out of Florida State University.

Jonathan Isaac blocks John Collins 3 times on one possession. pic.twitter.com/sybdy7lcBX — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) February 11, 2019

This past season, Isaac started in 64 games, averaging 9.6 points a game. The 6-foot-10 forward shot 32 percent beyond the arc while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.

No. 25 pick in the 2017 draft: Anzejs Pasecniks, center for Herbalife Gran Canaria.

The Magic traded Pasceniks to the Philadelphia 76ers for future draft picks.

No. 11 pick in the 2016 draft: Domantas Sabonis, forward out of Gonzaga.

The Magic traded Sabonis, along with Ersan Ilyasova and Victor Oladipo, for Serge Ibaka. Ibaka is no longer with the Magic, he is currently playing for the Toronto Raptors.

Oladipo ended up earning an All-Star spot with the Indiana Pacers.

Sabonis averaged 14 points a game while shooting 59 percent from the field with the Pacers last season.

No. 5 pick in the 2016 draft: Mario Hezonja, guard with FC Barcelona.

Hezonja averaged single digits in points per game in his three years with the Magic. Orlando decided to not resign him after three seasons and he was picked up by the New York Knicks.

