Orlando Apollos rout Atlanta in AAF debut, 40-6

The logo and name of the Orlando Apollos, the new professional football team in Orlando.

It couldn’t have been a better debut for the Orlando Apollos on Saturday.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert went 15 of 25 passing for 227 yards and three total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 receiving) to help lead the Apollos to a dominant 40-6 win over the Atlanta Legends at Spectrum Stadium on the first night of the Alliance of American Football league.

Gilbert’s 26-yard touchdown pass in the first minute of the second quarter to Jalin Marshall not only put Orlando up, 7-3, but it was the first touchdown in AAF history.

Orlando built a 22-6 lead at halftime and never looked back to win its season opener.

Next up for the Apollos is a game at San Antonio next Sunday.



