Orlando Magic release preseason schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite the NBA Finals ending just last week, many teams in the league are eyeing next season.

The Orlando Magic released the team's preseason schedule.

Here is the team's preaseason schedule:

At San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5

At Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. Oct. 7

At Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9

Vs. Boston Celtics 7 p.m. Oct. 11

Vs. Philadelphia 76ers 6 p.m. Oct. 13

Vs. Miami Heat 7 p.m. Oct. 17

Anyone who is interested in buying tickets to the games can do so at this link.

The Magic finished last season 42-40. The team made the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

