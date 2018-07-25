Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon talks hoops, drinks and weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - Armed with a new four-year contract extension, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon dropped by News 6 on Wednesday to discuss basketball, energy drinks and, believe it or not, the weather.

Gordon sat down with sports director Jamie Seh for a Q&A.

Among the topics: his new contract, his busy summer, his outlook for the season under new Magic head coach Steve Clifford and the energy drink he's been associated with, UpTime.

Gordon also helped out meteorologist Candace Campos with a live weather forecast, and he was a natural.

Magic fans are hoping AG makes it rain with 3s this season.

