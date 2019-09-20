Patriots release Antonio Brown amid sexual assault allegations

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown after two women accused the wide receiver of sexual assault misconduct.



This week, a second woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct. On Thursday, Nike ended its endorsement deal with Brown.



In a separate set of allegations, Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit in Florida against Brown, accusing him of rape. No criminal charges have been filed.



Through his attorney Brown, a Miami native, has denied both allegations.

Brown signed a multimillion-dollar contract with the Patriots this month after being released by the Oakland Raiders. He played his first-- and now only game -- with the Patriots last Sunday, scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.



Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to answer questions about Brown during a meeting with reporters Friday. Hours later, the team released a statement saying it was releasing the wide receiver.



"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."



Around the same time Brown tweeted, "Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots."



CNN contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.